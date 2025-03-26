Edappadi - Amit Shah meet in New Delhi revives alliance hopes

CHENNAI: Amid growing speculations of a potential AIADMK-BJP alliance for the next year's assembly elections, AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, along with senior leaders, called on Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday at the latter's camp office in Delhi. The meeting further fuelled speculations about the revival of the alliance between the former allies, which came to an end on September 25, 2023.

The meeting between Palaniswami and Shah commenced at 8.10 pm and continued beyond 10 pm. AIADMK's deputy general secretary KP Munusamy and senior leaders SP Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam accompanied Palaniswami.

Though the details of the closed-door meeting remained inconclusive, it cannot be ruled out that it was aimed at cementing the alliance for the upcoming assembly polls next year. It is beyond doubt that both parties would chart out their future course of action with the single agenda of dethroning the MK Stalin-led government in the state and end the DMK-led front’s winning streak.

Earlier in the day, Palaniswami denied he was in Delhi to meet with anyone. "I came to see the newly inaugurated party office here," he said.

Senior leaders from both parties held several rounds of discreet discussions and meetings to facilitate today's Shah-Palaniswami meeting. It is worth noting that Velumani had recently met Shah during his visit to Coimbatore. Reliable sources within the AIADMK disclosed that the two parties are warming up to the idea of reviving the alliance.

State BJP chief K Annamalai's recent remark that those who blamed the BJP for their political setbacks are now yearning for its alliance has further contributed to the speculation.

From the AIADMK's perspective, Annamalai remains a thorn in their flesh due to his style of politics and remarks against the late CMs J Jayalalithaa and CN Annadurai. Hence, they might raise this issue and seek a solution to address the weak links in the alliance, aiming to build a cordial relationship well ahead of the polls. In fact, leaders from the Dravidian major had previously expressed their discontent over the continuation of Annamalai as the state chief of the saffron party.

Earlier in the day, Palaniswami's unexpected journey to the national capital gained significant attention. His trip was kept under wraps until an hour before the flight departure at 11.30 am.

Stalin spills the beans on LoP’s Delhi visit

Chennai: Seizing the opportunity to break the suspense surrounding Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami’s sudden visit to Delhi, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, “Reports indicate that the LoP left for Delhi this morning. Reports also suggest whom he will be meeting during the Delhi visit. He (EPS) must talk to them (BJP) about it (the language policy) during the meeting.”