ED will probe AIADMK leaders at apt time: H Raja

COIMBATORE: BJP leader H Raja on Wednesday said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) would investigate cases against AIADMK ex-ministers at an appropriate time.

Speaking to reporters, after paying tributes at the memorial of party’s slain former state general secretary ‘auditor’ V Ramesh on his 10th death anniversary in Salem, Raja said the ED did not search Minister Ponmudy for political reasons.

“The search has revealed Rs 41.9 crore in FDs and also seized documents for Rs 500 crore. Also, investigation against former AIADMK ministers will be taken up at an appropriate time,” he added.

“The police arrest BJP cadre swiftly for posting wrong caricature of CM. Similarly, I now challenge police to arrest those involved in the Ramesh’s murder within a month,” he said.