ED to CEO: SL woman in custody for bid to revive LTTE still holds voter ID

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) notified the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tamil Nadu that a Sri Lankan woman, arrested for her alleged role in efforts to revive the LTTE, still possesses an active Indian voter ID registered in Chennai.

The accused, Letchumanan Mary Franciska, is a Sri Lankan citizen who fraudulently obtained Indian documents, including an Aadhaar card, PAN card, and even an Indian passport. However, despite being identified as a foreign national nearly four years ago, her voter ID remains active. She was on her way to Mumbai to allegedly commit bank fraud when she was picked up at Chennai airport by the State police.

In an official communication to the CEO dated November 21, the central agency detailed how she first obtained a voter ID, which she then used to obtain further credentials like an Aadhaar card and an Indian passport.

The ED urged the Election Commission to investigate potential fraudulent voting and initiate cancellation procedures under the relevant legal provisions.