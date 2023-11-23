ED summons Minister K Ponmudy, MP Kathir Anand

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned state higher education minister K Ponmudy and Vellore MP Kathir Anand, son of TN water resources minister Duraimurugan for interrogation in connection with different money laundering cases registered against them.



While Kathir Anand was summoned on November 28, Ponmudy was asked to appear before ED investigators on November 30.

Sources said that a summon to Kathir Anand was issued in connection with the seizure of Rs 11 crore from a residence in Katpadi before 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

ED sources confirmed that state higher education minister K Ponmudy too has been summoned for an inquiry on November 30.

While he already appeared before ED in July after the agency searched properties linked to him and his son and MP Gautham Sigamani in the city and Villupuram in connection with a money laundering case.