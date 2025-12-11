ED requests Madras High Court to lift interim stay on action against Akash Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has filed a request before the Madras High Court seeking to vacate the interim stay imposed on taking action against film producer Akash Bhaskaran in connection with the Tasmac scam.

In relation to the alleged Rs 1,000-crore Tasmac scam, the enforcement agency conducted searches at the residence and office of film producer Akash Bhaskaran. Similarly, steps were taken to conduct searches at the residence and office of businessman Vikram Ravindran.

Challenging the Enforcement Directorate's actions, both Akash Bhaskaran and Vikram Ravindran filed petitions in the Madras High Court.

During the earlier hearing, the High Court ordered an interim stay restraining the ED from initiating any action against producer Akash Bhaskaran and businessman Vikram Ravindran. The court had also directed that items seized during the searches at Akash Bhaskaran's residence and office be returned to him.

Today, the cases came up again for hearing before Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan.

At that time, N Ramesh, counsel for the Enforcement Directorate, stated that no searches were conducted at the residence or office of businessman Vikram Ravindran. Accepting this submission, the judges disposed of the case filed by Vikram Ravindran.

Meanwhile, the ED requested the court to vacate the interim stay imposed on taking action against Akash Bhaskaran.

However, pointing out that the case challenging the ED's action in the Tasmac scam was still pending before the Supreme Court, the judges adjourned the final hearing on the petition filed by Akash Bhaskaran to January.