Actor Gautami resigns from AIADMK

In a letter addressed to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Gautami said her decision was prompted by the prevailing political circumstances.

"With effect from June 14, and taking into consideration the prevailing current political circumstances, with a heavy heart I relieve myself of my position as a primary member of the AIADMK and from the post of deputy propaganda secretary, so that I may devote myself more effectively to social service," she said in the letter.