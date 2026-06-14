Actor Gautami resigns from AIADMK

CHENNAI: Actor Gautami Tadimalla on Sunday resigned from the AIADMK, stepping down both as a primary member of the party and as its deputy propaganda secretary.
In a letter addressed to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Gautami said her decision was prompted by the prevailing political circumstances.
"With effect from June 14, and taking into consideration the prevailing current political circumstances, with a heavy heart I relieve myself of my position as a primary member of the AIADMK and from the post of deputy propaganda secretary, so that I may devote myself more effectively to social service," she said in the letter.
Gautami joined the AIADMK on February 14, 2024, after quitting the BJP in October 2023. Following her induction into the party, she was appointed deputy propaganda secretary.
Sources said Gautami had sought an AIADMK ticket to contest the 2026 Assembly election from the Rajapalayam constituency but was not given an opportunity.
Her resignation comes amid reports of several AIADMK functionaries and leaders moving towards the ruling TVK.