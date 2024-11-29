ED raids BJP, AIADMK leaders’ houses in Pudukottai

TIRUCHY: Sleuths from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday commenced raids at the houses and commercial establishments of a BJP and two AIADMK functionaries in Pudukottai.

Around 20 member team came to the house of Muruganandam, Pudukottai district BJP secretary and a businessman at Pudukottai town, his brothers Palanivel, AIADMK youth wing district Secretary residing at Karambakudi in Pudukottai and another brother who is also an AIADMK functionary from Alangudi and commmenced the search operation amidst CRPF security.

Sources said that Muruganandam and his brothers involved in government contract works during previous AIADMK tenure.