Begin typing your search...

ED makes cash seizure of Rs 81.7 lakh from Ponmudy

"During the searches, various incriminating documents, cash amounting to Rs. 81.7 lakh, foreign currency (British pounds) equivalent to approx. Rs. 13 lakhs was seized and Fixed Deposits of Rs.41.9 Crore have been freezed."

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|18 July 2023 1:15 PM GMT
ED makes cash seizure of Rs 81.7 lakh from Ponmudy
X

DMK leader K Ponmudy was taken by Enforcement Directorate officials to the agency's office

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made cash seizures from minister Ponmudy in the investigation related to the alleged disproportionate assets case.

The ED has informed that, "During the searches, various incriminating documents, cash amounting to Rs. 81.7 lakh, foreign currency (British pounds) equivalent to approx. Rs. 13 lakhs was seized and Fixed Deposits of Rs.41.9 Crore have been freezed."

PonmudyDMKChief Minister M K StalinK PonmudyPonmudy raidPonmudy arrestedK Ponmudy arrestRaid at Ponmudy house
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X