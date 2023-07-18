ED makes cash seizure of Rs 81.7 lakh from Ponmudy

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made cash seizures from minister Ponmudy in the investigation related to the alleged disproportionate assets case.

The ED has informed that, "During the searches, various incriminating documents, cash amounting to Rs. 81.7 lakh, foreign currency (British pounds) equivalent to approx. Rs. 13 lakhs was seized and Fixed Deposits of Rs.41.9 Crore have been freezed."