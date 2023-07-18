ED is blind to corruption cases against BJP’s allies: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday shot back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "corrupt alliance" jibe at the Opposition alliance (I.N.D.I.A) and said that the Enforcement Directorate was blind to the corruption cases against the allies of the BJP.

Expressing happiness at the outcome of the Bengaluru meeting of the 26 opposition parties, Stalin who arrived at the city airport around 9pm said that the country was going through an emergency and it was disintegrating in the grip of dictatorship and centralisation of power.

Expected ED raids; will face it legally

Informing that he was very happy at the outcome of the meeting and the next level discussion would happen in the upcoming meeting in Mumbai, the CM said, "A new India will be born in 2024. It would be such a year."

Asked about the ongoing ED raids at his cabinet colleague K Ponmudy's places, he said, "It was expected. More atrocities will follow. We will face it legally. We will succeed in it."

ED does not raid BJP allies

Reacting to a query on the Prime Minister calling the alliance corrupt, he said that the same ED was turning blind eye to the corruption cases against the allies of the BJP. "Who was seated next to him (PM) in the NDA meeting? Who did he (PM) embrace?" wondered Stalin, apparently referring to Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palansiwami seated next to the PM at the NDA meeting.

Asked if he would propose Rahul Gandhi for PM candidate, like he did in 2019, Stalin said that the situation was such that he proposed Rahul back then. "Today, the situation is, who must not remain in power. That is our principle. That is how we are progressing, " he added.

Stating that strategies were being worked out to replicate the alliance victory in Tamil Nadu at the state level, Stalin said that it would be an electoral alliance at the state level and ideological alliance at the national level.