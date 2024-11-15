ED continues raids at properties of 'lottery king' Santiago Martin, son-in-law Aadhav Arjuna for 2nd day

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) continued searches for a second day at the properties of millionaire businessman Santiago Martin, often referred to as the "lottery king" and his son-in-law, VCK deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna.

Official details about documents seized during the searches are likely to be released once the operations are completed, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Also Read: ED raids VCK leader Aadhav Arjuna, father-in-law ‘lottery king’ Martin’s residences, offices

The ED on Thursday carried out searches as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation involving Martin, an action which comes after the Madras High Court recently allowed the ED to proceed against Martin as the Tamil Nadu Police had decided to close the primary FIR against him and a few others, which was accepted by a lower court.

Also Read: ED launches fresh multi-state raids against lottery king Martin, son-in-law VCK leader Aadhav Arjuna

At least 20 premises linked to Martin, his son-in-law Aadhav Arjuna and associates in Chennai and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Faridabad in Haryana, Ludhiana in Punjab and Kolkata in West Bengal were being searched as part of a "comprehensive" action against his business empire, sources had told PTI.

The ED had previously raided the homes of Martin, Arjuna, and several of their relatives in Coimbatore in May and October of last year. During these raids, several documents were reportedly seized related to money laundering and tax evasion.