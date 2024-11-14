ED raids VCK leader Aadhav Arjuna, father-in-law ‘lottery king’ Martin’s residences, offices

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Enforcement Directorate are conducting raids at multiple premises belonging to VCK deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna and his father-in-law and millionaire businessman ‘lottery king’ Santiago Martin, on Thursday (November 14).

The officials are searching their offices and residences in Chennai and Coimbatore.

The searches that began at 6 am is continuing even after five hours, said a Thanthi TV report, adding that around five places belonging to Aadhav Arjuna and Martin are being raided.

Among the key places that are being searched is Aadhav Arjuna’s apartment in Poes Garden, JJ Salai where six ED officers accompanied by CRPF officials are conducting the raid.

Earlier in March, the central agency had conducted searches at several locations across Tamil Nadu in connection with an investigation into alleged laundering of money from illegal sand mining.

Martin, a controversial business, has been in the crosshairs of multiple central agencies, including ED and Income Tax, and faces several cases.

Though a national-level basketball player, Aadhav Arjuna is a relatively new entrant to the actual limelight after joining the VCK. Since then, he has had a meteoric rise to the top to become the deputy general secretary of the party in a short span of time.

He caused a considerable stir in the political circles in the recent days by attacking alliance leader and ruling party DMK and its first family, and then supporting the nascent party, TVK, launched by actor Vijay.

Aadhav Arjuna is also at the heart of the most recent coalition controversies in the DMK-led INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu by trying to bring VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and Vijay on the same stage at the release of the book that he wrote.