ED case: Inbadurai seeks FIR against Nehru

CHENNAI: AIADMK Rajya Sabha member and party legal wing secretary IS Inbadurai has written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking the registration of an FIR against Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru over alleged irregularities in recruitments to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department.

Inbadurai cited the findings of the ED, which indicated large-scale corruption in the selection of 2,538 persons, including junior engineers, assistant engineers and town planning officers.

He said the seized records showed that candidates were allegedly made to pay amounts ranging from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 35 lakh to secure appointments, and around 150 candidates had obtained illegal appointments.

Based on these findings, Inbadurai urged the ED to ensure that an FIR was registered against Nehru and that further legal action be initiated in accordance with the law.