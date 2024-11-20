ED arrests 2 Chinese nationals in digital loan app case from Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A police constable with the city police was arrested by a special team for allegedly working in cahoots with a meth supplying network and has been placed under suspension, said police.

A special team of Neelankarai Police which busted a meth racket by arresting three persons, including a Cameroon national from Bengaluru, arrested the constable, R Bharani (32), after finding he was receiving regular payments from the gang.

Last week, police arrested a cook Raghu, Kannan, a weaver from Arani near Thiruvannamalai, and Cameroon national Jonathan and seized 51 grams of methamphetamine from them.

Kannan’s call data had one number that showed up frequently and the police traced that to Bharani, who was attached to the law and order wing of Aynavaram police station. Probe revealed the constable suppressed knowledge of the gang’s activities and tipped them off about police movements.

The trio told police they targeted the users of Grindr, a same sex dating app, to sell the drug.