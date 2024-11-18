DT Explains: Meth, the ice-cold killer narcotic on the prowl in Chennai

CHENNAI: A group of college students took a leaf out of the popular TV series ‘Breaking Bad’ to cook methamphetamine or meth at a makeshift lab that was set up in one of their homes at Kodungaiyur in Chennai.

A small-time television actress was allegedly peddling meth. A five-member gang was caught smuggling the drug into Tamil Nadu. A four-member gang was nabbed near an IT park in Chennai peddling meth and MDMA to IT professionals.

These recent cases have thrown the spotlight on the increasing prevalence of meth doing rounds in several major cities in Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai.

What is meth?

Anyone following news has to have heard the word ‘meth’ and know that it is a drug. But not many are aware of what the drug can do to a person’s mental and physical health. So, what is methamphetamine? Why is it suddenly a rage in big cities like Chennai?

As the name suggests, meth is a man-made chemical compound (as opposed to naturally found intoxicants like ganja, hashish, opium, etc.), one that was first discovered in 1893 from two chemical subgroups. Later, in 1919, it was developed from amphetamine, for medical purposes. And like many such chemicals, it ‘branched’ out from the sterilised and carefully monitored confines of hospitals to the chaotic and fatal world of narcotics.

There, it was reborn as a recreational drug often consumed by those chasing a ‘good time’ – a journey to the dark side scripted by the profit that the drug brought, and aided, at least in part, by pop culture. There in those dark dens, methamphetamine is too long a word, especially for the tongues slurred by its effects. And meth was not ‘cool enough’. Thus came the street names: crystal, ice, speed, crank, rock, and a dozen other names.

Form and consumption

Meth is a stimulant that allows the user to stay awake and active for a prolonged period of time. When it was developed from amphetamine, meth was used in nasal decongestants and bronchial inhalers. Later, it was prescribed for those with attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) and people with obesity.

A highly addictive drug, it was classified as a schedule II drug that falls under the central nervous system (CNS) stimulant category.

It quickly became a fad among sportsmen in the West, who began using it to enhance performance and those looking to lose weight quickly, even if through dangerous means. These were dangerous, illegal even. But they did it for a goal, however stupid and unsavoury it is.

In recent times, however, the stimulant has found its way into cities where it is a rage, especially among youngsters, flush with cash who are looking to take their parties to the ‘next level’.

The synthetic drug mainly comes in two forms – crystals (hence the nickname ‘ice’) and in a pill or powder form. Users snort the white powder, swallow the pills, dilute it and inject the liquid form, or even inhale through a pipe. Research shows that the method of ingestion shapes the experience the user has.

Addiction

Once ingested, the drug gives the user an instant high and elevates their heart rate leading them to believe they have unlimited energy, making them feel that they can keep going for several hours without sleep.

Several users describe the effects to be pleasurable – a delirious trip – making them feel energised and confident for hours. It elevates mood, alertness, improves concentration, and energy (which makes it look attractive to several professionals); it subdues appetite and causes weight loss; and some even say it increases libido.

But the common belief that meth keeps the user in a happy state for several hours is not entirely true. Though the drug lasts in the body anywhere between 6 to 15 hours, studies have shown that it often gives only the instant rush within minutes of consumption.

Because the euphoria is fleeting, the user keeps repeating the ‘hits’, resulting in addiction. Those who want to stay high for longer periods of time indulge in what is called the ‘meth run’ – they continuously take meth at equal intervals of time for several hours or days without food or sleep.

Meth severely damages the brain with repeated use. Bleeding in the brain, skeletal muscle breakdown, and seizures are some of the physical effects. Among the psychological effects are anxiety, violent behaviour, mood swings, and psychosis such as paranoia, delirium, hallucinations, delusions, and nightmares.

Health experts warn that prolonged use of meth can lead to several health complications, both physical and psychological. Some of the symptoms of long-term use of meth include seizures, dizziness, loss of consciousness, blood pressure, unexplained jitters, loss of appetite, loss of vision, and tooth decay. Unchecked use of the drug can even lead to loss of memory, violent behaviour, and eventually death.

How to get help?

Those addicted to meth react violently when they do not have access to it. Subsequently, these people end up isolating themselves from their loved ones, losing their jobs and even indulge in unlawful activities to afford meth.

Experts say that while family and friends should keep an eye out for symptoms of meth addiction or overdose, abusers have to take the first step in seeking help. Approaching rehabilitation centres and taking behavioural therapy sessions can enable users to recover from their addiction, and eventually regain their mental and physical health through consistent support from their loved ones.

STREET NAMES

Meth, Crystal meth, Crystal, Speed, Scootie, Yellow powder, Crank, Ice, Spoosh, Glass, Chalk, Redneck cocaine, Yellow barn, Tina, Tick-tick

ADVERSE EFFECTS

· Long-lasting damage to the blood vessel of the heart

· Lung, liver, and kidney damage

· Heart attacks, strokes, and death due to hypertension

· Severe tooth degeneration

· Weight loss and malnutrition

· Disorientation, apathy, confusion, and exhaustion

· Psychosis

· Depression

· Damage to the brain structure similar to Alzheimer disease, epilepsy, and stroke

(Sources: National Library of Medicine, US; National Institute on Drug Abuse, US; United States Drug Enforcement Administration)