ECI with senior officials to visit Chennai on Feb 23-24

CHENNAI: The Election Commission officials along with the senior officers of the Commission to Tamil Nadu will be visiting Chennai on February 23rd and 24th. In a communication sent by the Secretariat of the Election Commission of India to the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, it was stated that the visit is being made to discuss and review the poll preparedness of forthcoming General Election, 2024.



The senior officers of the Commission will visit Chennai for assessing the preparedness of forthcoming General Elections. The officials will meet the political parties on February 23rd and undertake a review of Collectors and SPs of Tamil Nadu.

A presentation by the CEO or the State Police Nodal Officer of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, will be done on February 24th. It will be followed by review of enforcement agencies, and a meeting with the Chief Secretary and DGP.