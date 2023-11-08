ECI to hold conference on poll preparedness for CEOs, senior police officials

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) and State Police Nodal Officers (SPNOs) of the southern states would participate in a regional-level conference, which would be organized by the Election Commission of India held on Thursday in Chennai.

The CEOs from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep would participate in the conference to review important aspects of poll preparedness for the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Senior Officials from the ECI would also participate in the one-day conference to discuss and debate on key issues and corrective measures that should be taken ahead of the LS polls next year.