ECI functioning like a puppet, alleges Premalatha Vijayakant

CHENNAI: DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth on Friday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of failing to ensure free and fair polls and alleged that electoral malpractice was prevalent across the country.

Speaking to reporters in Thoothukudi, she said vote rigging and bribery were taking place in several states, including Tamil Nadu, and claimed that the ECI was functioning like a puppet. “Abuse of power is rampant in politics and elections. In a democratic country, the Election Commission and the judiciary must ensure fair elections. Only then will contesting elections have any meaning. Everything, including cash-for-votes and rigging, is happening before our eyes. What action has been taken on this?” she asked.

Responding to a question on whether the Commission was acting under the influence of the BJP, she said, “It has always been like this, not just today or yesterday. The culture of paying money for votes must be eradicated, and fake voting must be stopped. The Commission must take a firm stand.”

On the 2026 Assembly elections, she said her party enjoyed public support and would begin its campaign soon. “There are still nine months for the elections. We will announce our decision on contesting at the appropriate time,” she said.

When asked about issues related to the AIADMK, she expressed displeasure with the line of questioning and urged the media to highlight people’s concerns. “Journalists keep asking about alliances or actor Vijay. Why don’t you ask about the problems faced by salt workers, small industries, or law and order issues here? Politics and governance are for the people. The media must focus on their issues,” she said before ending the interaction.