ECI appoints new superintendents of police in 4 Tamil Nadu districts

According to an official communication issued on Monday to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, the Commission reviewed poll preparedness for the 2026 Assembly elections and directed immediate transfers and postings of senior IPS officers.

As per the order D.N. Harikiran Prasad, has been appointed as SP of Karur, D.V. Kiran Shruthi asked to take charge as SP of Erode, Sujith Kumar, has been posted as SP of Nagapattinam and N. Shreenatha, will take charge as SP of Virudhunagar.