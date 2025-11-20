EC officials reassure voters over damaged SIR forms even as digitisation concerns persist

CHENNAI: Even as the filling out of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration forms is giving people a headache, officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) assure that it won't be a problem even if your forms are damaged or missing.

In such cases, voters can approach the concerned Election Department officials at the Corporation zonal office and obtain a fresh copy of the form. Chennai residents can visit their respective zonal offices, while those living outside Chennai may approach the local Tehsildar, who oversees election-related processes.

Officials have confirmed that the distribution of enumeration forms in Tamil Nadu has crossed 95%. The Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been issuing and collecting the filled-in forms simultaneously. However, only 17.37% of the forms have been digitised by the BLOs so far, presenting a new challenge.

“Around 70% of the forms will be received by December 4. In Chennai, we are having difficulty collecting the completed forms. If the forms distributed by the Booth Level Officers are misplaced or damaged, there is no need to panic. You can approach the nearest Election Department office to get a fresh copy of the enumeration form,” an election official said.