EC brazenly siding with BJP: Congress MP Jothimani

KARUR: Amid the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, Congress MP S Jothimani alleged that the Election Commission was brazenly supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and undermining faith in free and fair elections among the people of this country.

The Congress asked why the voter list is allegedly being ‘dismantled’ in Tamil Nadu and other staJothimani alleged that the Election Commission was brazenly supporting the Bharatiya Janata the electoral roll in Assam, a BJP-ruled state.

"...BJP ruled Assam, going for only SR, which means 'special revision,' not 'intensive revision'... But why is the complete electoral roll being dismantled in Tamil Nadu and other states?... How will this be a voter list revision? When asked, the Election Commission has clearly said Assam has already gone for an NRC. So far, 3.3 crore people have registered under NRC, and around 20 lakh voters have been removed. The case is still in the Supreme Court... That means it clearly explains to people that this is not a voter list revision but an NRC," Jothimani said.

"The Election Commission is very brazenly siding with the BJP and completely dismantling the faith in free and fair elections among the people of this country. They are committing a criminal offence in my view," the Congress MP alleged.