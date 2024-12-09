East Coast Railways announce temporary augmentation of special trains; check details

CHENNAI: East Coast Railway has notified for temporary augmentation of two pairs of special trains.

Train No. 08311 Sambalpur – Erode Special leaving Sambalpur on Wednesdays will be augmented with One AC Three Tier Coach & One Sleeper Class Coach from 11th December to 25th December, 2024.

Train No. 08312 Erode – Sambalpur Special leaving Erode on Fridays will be augmented with One AC Three Tier Coach & One Sleeper Class Coach from 13th December to 27th December, 2024.

Train No. 08553 Srikakulam Road - Kollam Special leaving Srikakulam Road on Sundays will be augmented with One Sleeper Class Coach from 08th December to 29th December, 2024.

Train No. 08554 Kollam – Srikakulam Road Special leaving Kollam on Mondays will be augmented with One Sleeper Class Coach from 09th December to 30th December, 2024, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.