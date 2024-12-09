Begin typing your search...

    East Coast Railways announce temporary augmentation of special trains; check details

    East Coast Railway has notified for temporary augmentation of two pairs of special trains.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Dec 2024 3:06 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-12-09 09:50:06  )
    East Coast Railways announce temporary augmentation of special trains; check details
    X

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: East Coast Railway has notified for temporary augmentation of two pairs of special trains.

    Train No. 08311 Sambalpur – Erode Special leaving Sambalpur on Wednesdays will be augmented with One AC Three Tier Coach & One Sleeper Class Coach from 11th December to 25th December, 2024.

    Train No. 08312 Erode – Sambalpur Special leaving Erode on Fridays will be augmented with One AC Three Tier Coach & One Sleeper Class Coach from 13th December to 27th December, 2024.

    Train No. 08553 Srikakulam Road - Kollam Special leaving Srikakulam Road on Sundays will be augmented with One Sleeper Class Coach from 08th December to 29th December, 2024.

    Train No. 08554 Kollam – Srikakulam Road Special leaving Kollam on Mondays will be augmented with One Sleeper Class Coach from 09th December to 30th December, 2024, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

    Express TrainsTrain ServicesSpecial trainsEast Coast Railway
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick