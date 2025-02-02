Earning public respect TVK’s goal for 2026 elections, Vijay tells cadres in first-anniversary letter

CHENNAI: On the occasion of the first anniversary of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), actor and party chief Vijay underscored the TVK's continuing commitment to grassroot politics and the issues of the common man, stating that they always have and will continue to stand with the people, for the people.

“From the Citizenship Amendment Act to the anti-Parandur airport protest, we have been doing politics focusing only on people's issues. We have been avoiding politics against individuals. We will continue like this,” Vijay wrote in his letter.

Urging party members and cadres to undertake various public welfare projects across the State, and not miss even a single household, he said, "Through our public welfare efforts, we must instill new hope among the people," he said, reiterating that the way to earn people’s respect is through public service and that the upcoming 2026 polls was the first step toward that goal.

“Only if we continue to work with the people and for the people, will our Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam become a rising force in the State,” Vijay reminded the party cadres. Exuding confidence in their victory in the polls, he said that with the power of the people backing the TVK, the party would demonstrate its strength by creating “the greatest democratic event with power sharing in Tamil Nadu.”

Reflecting on his party’s progress thus far, the actor-politician noted that they have steadfastly overcome various kinds of opposition in the past year. "Without fear or worry, we have stood by our opinions and ideology and walked a path of righteousness and honesty," he said in his letter.

“We started as a people's movement working for public welfare. Now, as we enter our second year, we are steadily building our political journey with structured steps, from membership drives to policy declarations,” Vijay said, adding that work on appointing and announcing party in-charges and office bearers at the district level was under way.