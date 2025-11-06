E-census mapping training begins in Mangadu

CHENNAI: Training for sample digital census mapping has begun in Mangadu, ahead of India’s first fully digital Population and Housing Census, scheduled for 2027.

As part of the initial phase, sample enumeration areas have been selected in Anchetty taluk in Krishnagiri district, RK Pet taluk in Tiruvallur district, and Mangadu municipality in Kancheepuram district.

School teachers and municipal staff who will serve as enumerators are participating in the three-day session to familiarise themselves with the new digital process at Sri Muthukumaran College, Mangadu.

The sample census will be conducted from the 10th to the 30th of this month.

For the first time, both the Census and Housing Listing will be carried out digitally. To facilitate this, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has introduced a digital application called DLM. Each field enumerator will be assigned a unique user ID and password to record and upload data directly through the app.

Every five streets have been designated as one enumeration block, with each census worker covering approximately 150–180 households.

Once the digital mapping is completed, the Government of India will have a comprehensive digital record of every household in the country. Data points such as the size of the house (in square feet), number of residents, rented units, number of floors, name of the house owner, and 34 additional parameters will be documented.