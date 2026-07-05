Dynast Udhayanidhi's party real disaster, TVK hits back

CHENNAI: The ruling TVK on Sunday hit back at the Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, asserting that the phrase 'political disaster' aptly described the DMK's own political fall and governance rather than the present administration.
Responding to Udhayanidhi's criticism of the TVK government, the party's IT Wing said Tamil Nadu's real political disaster began when the party founded by CN Annadurai was allegedly reduced to the control of a single family, sidelining even Anna's own family and several senior leaders. It further alleged that the same political culture had discarded MG Ramachandran despite his role in elevating M Karunanidhi to the positions of Chief Minister and party president.
"The real disaster for Tamil Nadu and its people was the entire period of the DMK's 'corrupt model' rule," the statement said.
Turning its attack on the Opposition, the party claimed that TVK's emergence had deprived the DMK of what it described as opportunities to plunder through political power. It said the administration led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was establishing a corruption-free government and that this had become the DMK's political disaster.
The statement also alleged that several former DMK ministers were facing legal scrutiny, forcing some to remain in hiding or seek treatment abroad, and claimed that any action against them could eventually reach the party's top leadership.
Claiming that the State had moved beyond what it described as the damage caused by the DMK, the TVK IT Wing said the present political climate had brought relief and confidence to the people. "For the DMK, this may indeed be a period of political disaster. For the people of Tamil Nadu, it is a time of renewal, " the statement added.