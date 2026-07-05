Dynast Udhayanidhi's party real disaster, TVK hits back

Responding to Udhayanidhi's criticism of the TVK government, the party's IT Wing said Tamil Nadu's real political disaster began when the party founded by CN Annadurai was allegedly reduced to the control of a single family, sidelining even Anna's own family and several senior leaders. It further alleged that the same political culture had discarded MG Ramachandran despite his role in elevating M Karunanidhi to the positions of Chief Minister and party president.

"The real disaster for Tamil Nadu and its people was the entire period of the DMK's 'corrupt model' rule," the statement said.

Turning its attack on the Opposition, the party claimed that TVK's emergence had deprived the DMK of what it described as opportunities to plunder through political power. It said the administration led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was establishing a corruption-free government and that this had become the DMK's political disaster.