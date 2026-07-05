DMK will protect minorities, rescue Tamil Nadu from political disaster: Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday (July 5) asserted that the relationship between the DMK and the Muslim community could never be broken, saying the party would continue to stand by minorities and rescue Tamil Nadu from the present ‘political disaster’.
Addressing the wedding reception of a DMK functionary here, Udhayanidhi said the party’s bond with Muslims had endured every political challenge and would remain intact irrespective of changing political equations.
“You are all witnessing what is happening in the State today. Some people have left us after getting a sofa. But all of you have come here with the firm conviction that you will remain with the DMK,” he said, in an apparent reference to recent political developments.
Declaring that no political force could drive a wedge between the DMK and the Muslim community, Udhayanidhi said, “No one can separate Muslims from the DMK. Whatever anyone says and whatever false propaganda is spread, the DMK will always remain a protective shield for minorities and the Muslim community.”
He said the party had consistently stood with minority communities and would continue to defend their rights against attempts to create divisions.
Referring to the prevailing political situation in the State, Udhayanidhi described it as a political disaster and expressed confidence that the DMK would overcome it.
“The DMK will certainly rescue Tamil Nadu from this political disaster,” he said, while reiterating the party’s commitment to social justice, communal harmony and the protection of all sections of society.