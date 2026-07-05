DMK will protect minorities, rescue Tamil Nadu from political disaster: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Addressing the wedding reception of a DMK functionary here, Udhayanidhi said the party’s bond with Muslims had endured every political challenge and would remain intact irrespective of changing political equations.

“You are all witnessing what is happening in the State today. Some people have left us after getting a sofa. But all of you have come here with the firm conviction that you will remain with the DMK,” he said, in an apparent reference to recent political developments.