DyCM Udhayanidhi to kick off temple scheme for elderly couples on November 10

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will inaugurate the "Special Temple Service Scheme" for couples who are aged 70 or above, at the Parthasarathyswamy temple in Triplicane on Monday (November 10). The initiative was announced in the State Budget for 2025–26 and is implemented under CM MK Stalin's guidance, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) PK Sekarbabu said on Sunday.

According to Sekarbabu, the scheme aims to honour 2,000 senior couples across 20 joint commissioner divisions of HR&CE temples, offering special temple services to 100 couples in each division. The programme symbolises reverence for aged devotees with deep spiritual involvement.

At the inaugural function in Triplicane here, 200 senior couples from the city region will receive the honours. Each couple will get a traditional gift pack worth Rs 2,500 containing a veshti, saree, turmeric, kumkum, bangles, a mirror, fruits, betel leaves, and a photograph of the deity.

Following the event, Udhayanidhi will also inaugurate newly constructed residential quarters for temple officers and staff, built at a total cost of Rs 3.40 crore, comprising Rs 2.05 crore for the deputy commissioner and supervisory officers' quarters and Rs 1.35 crore for the temple staff quarters in Triplicane.