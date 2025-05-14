DyCM Udhayanidhi Stalin backs TN athletes with Rs 37 lakh grant

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday handed over cheques worth Rs 32.25 lakh to 12 athletes from the state who will represent India at the FISU World University Championship in Germany, scheduled from 16 to 27 July.

The financial assistance, provided through the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation, covers athletes across four disciplines. In athletics, Angel Silvia, Jerome Sanjay Nishanth, Aswin Krishnan and Reegan will take part, while the basketball contingent includes P Sangeeth Kumar, Thejasri and B Suganthan. Volleyball players L Kanimozhi, S Abithan, A Ananthi and V Suji have also been selected, along with fencer VP Kanagalakshmi.

In addition, sports equipment worth Rs 4.80 lakh was distributed to nine athletes to support their training. Swimmer Sri Kaamini and badminton player SS Inakshi were among the recipients. Athletics saw further representation with Aswin Krishnan, Swetha, Vasan C and Sriireshma S receiving equipment, while carrom players Harini and Kaviya were also included.

The event was attended by Atulya Misra, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Youth Welfare and Sports, and J Meghanatha Reddy, Member Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority.