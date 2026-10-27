Madras HC dismisses review pleas filed by KN Nehru's brothers in cash-for-jobs case

A division bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan dismissed the petitions, citing the dismissal of a review petition filed by Nehru on October 26.

The matter relates to a communication from the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) alleging that bribes amounting to Rs 634 crore were collected for 2,538 appointments to various posts, including assistant engineers, junior engineers and sanitary inspectors, in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department. The alleged illegal gratification ranged from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 35 lakh per post.