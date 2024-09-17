DVAC raids six sub-registrar offices across TN, seizes Rs 11.9 lakh in unaccounted cash

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted surprise raids at six sub-registrar offices across Tamil Nadu on Monday, seizing Rs 11.93 lakh in unaccounted cash. The raids were done following reports of irregularities at these offices.

Offices in Vikravandi, Tirukovilur, Kadampuliyur, Sriperumbudur, Gudiyatham, and Tiruvallur were raided. Sriperumbudur had the highest seizure at Rs 3.71 lakh, with cash found in other offices ranging from Rs 43,620 to Rs 2.63 lakh.

The recovered cash is suspected to be bribes or unreported revenue.

The operation aligns with the state’s anti-corruption efforts, coinciding with a recent campaign by NGO Arappor Iyakkam criticizing the DVAC's performance.

Further investigations are ongoing.