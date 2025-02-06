DVAC raids Kancheepuram Corporation staff’s house over bribery charges

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Directorate Vigilance and Anti-Corruption conducted searches at the house of a Kancheepuram Corporation staff following allegations that he collected bribes from the people, on Wednesday.

The DVAC received several complaints that more money is being charged by the corporation for providing drinking water and underground drainage connection and that proper receipts were not being given to the people even after making the payment.

Following that, the DVAC officials conducted an investigation and found that Kannan, who works in the water connection department of the civic body as a fitter, was demanding more money from the people. They also found that Kannan constructed a new house and owns properties that are disproportionate to his known sources of income.

After preliminary investigations, a DVAC team reached Kannan's house on Wednesday morning and carried out a surprise raid. The details about the searches are awaited.