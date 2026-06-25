DVAC carrying out raids at premises linked to EV Velu of DMK

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday (June 25) carried out searches at multiple premises linked to former Tamil Nadu minister EV Velu, a DMK heavy weight, in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case registered by the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the anti-corruption agency.
This is the first anti-graft case against a former DMK Minister after TVK came to power in TN last month.
According to sources, simultaneous searches were conducted at Velu's residence, offices and other properties associated with him and his relatives in Chennai, Tiruvannamalai and a few other locations. Teams of DVAC officials examined financial records, property documents and electronic devices as part of the investigation.
The searches follow the registration of a disproportionate assets case by the Special Investigation Cell, which probes allegations that a public servant amassed wealth disproportionate to known sources of income during the check period. Officials said the raids were aimed at gathering documentary evidence to verify the allegations and trace assets allegedly acquired through unlawful means.
Security was tightened at the search locations while DVAC personnel carried out the operation. No official statement detailing the value of the alleged disproportionate assets or the findings of the searches had been issued till the time of filing this report.