Duraimurugan slams 'wrong' reading of SC's words, says TN protecting all rights

CHENNAI: Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Thursday reaffirmed that the Tamil Nadu government would firmly safeguard the rights of Cauvery Delta farmers, clarifying that the Supreme Court had not approved Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu dam project.

In a statement issued following “misinterpretations” of the apex court’s observation, the minister said Karnataka had prepared a feasibility report for the Mekedatu dam in 2018 and sent it to the Central Water Commission. “Subsequently, Karnataka sought environmental clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment, but the Tamil Nadu government opposed all such moves through legal means,” he said.

He pointed out that the Tamil Nadu Assembly had passed a resolution against the project when Karnataka allocated funds for it, and Chief Minister MK Stalin had also raised the matter with the Prime Minister. Following Tamil Nadu’s objections, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) had earlier returned Karnataka’s proposal, which Duraimurugan termed “a victory for Tamil Nadu’s consistent efforts.”

He further said Karnataka releases water only during heavy rains, but fails to release Tamil Nadu’s due share during droughts. “If a dam is built at Mekedatu, it will severely affect Tamil Nadu farmers and violate Supreme Court judgments,” he cautioned.

Reiterating the State’s stance, Duraimurugan said the Supreme Court had directed that no decision be taken without consulting Tamil Nadu. “The Tamil Nadu government will continue to argue strongly before the water commissions as it has done in the past four years, and will take immediate legal steps if Karnataka attempts to begin construction,” he asserted.