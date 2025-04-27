Duo killed after car rams into bike in Sivaganga

MADURAI: Two construction workers on a two-wheeler were killed on the spot near Thiruppuvanam in Sivaganga district on Saturday when a speeding car hit the vehicle from behind.

The deceased have been identified as Rampandi (52) of Keelarangiam village and Ayyanan (55) of MGR Nagar, Madapuram.

The car from Ilayangudi hit the bikers, travelling from Thiruppachethi to Thiruppuvanam, at Thavalaikulam on the Paramakudi-Madurai bypass road, killing the duo on the spot.

Based on a complaint lodged by Ponammal, wife of Ayyanan, Thiruppuvanam police have filed a case. Jan Mohammed (65), the car driver, has been arrested.