Duo cheats pawnbrokers with fake ‘hallmark’ jewels in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Members of the Pawn Brokers Association approached the Thanjavur SP demanding action against a gang that had pledged fake gold jewels for Rs 7 lakh and escaped abroad.

According to police, Pandidurai who has been running a pawnbroking unit in Thanjavur South Veedhi was approached by two persons from Vilar in Thanjavur and pledged gold ornaments to the tune of Rs 6.93 lakh recently. When they inspected the jewel during the audit, they found them to be gold-plated.

They found no one in the address provided by them. They were told the duo had gone abroad.

Pandidurai passed on the information to the association members, who found that the duo had been involved in similar racket at various places across the state. “We have lodged a complaint with the DGP as well as sent a complaint to the Chief Minister’s special cell appealing to initiate action against the culprits”, said Lucas, vice president of the association.

Lucas also said that the DGP has ordered action against the persons who are involved in such offences. Since the incident took place in Thanjavur, the association members approached the SP Ashish Rawat and lodged a complaint.

Lucas told the media persons that the culprits have been making hallmark seals in such fake jewels. Since they come with a hallmark seal, they tend to believe it.