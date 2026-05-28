DT Next impact | Piling up of bodies at Tamil Nadu mortuaries: Government seeks daily detailed reports

The direction came after DT Next carried a detailed report, which was later carried by several newspapers and television channels, on bodies waiting for autopsy for years piling up at mortuaries and viscera bottles awaiting to be dispatched to the forensic sciences laboratory.

As per the order issued by the depart, latest details of bodies should be send to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) on a daily basis. Earlier, such reports contained only information about the total number of autopsies done, the number of cases registered and the number of cases freezed.