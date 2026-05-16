Vault of the undead: Bodies stashed for over 12 years rot in Chennai's RGGGH mortuary

The twin crises raise serious concerns over the hospital’s compliance with medico-legal protocols and the resulting delay in justice for grieving families.

Statistics reveal that nearly 50 unclaimed or unidentified bodies are currently stored at the RGGGH mortuary. While some are recent, others have been languishing for two, six, or even 12 years. This delay impacts the mortuary’s storage capacity, leading to a grim accumulation of remains in violation of basic dignity.

Adding to this is a massive backlog of viscera analysis. Nearly 200-250 viscera bottles from the years 2023 to 2026 are accumulated at RGGGH mortuary, which is against the norms, sources added.

The grim situation at RGGGH appears to violate the prescribed timelines. Compounding the delay in post-mortems is a massive backlog of viscera samples.