DT Next impact: Madras HC to issue direction to State Legal Services authority on prisoner release

CHENNAI: The lack of coordination between principal district judges, legal services authority, and prison authorities were resulting in the situation where detainees were languishing in jail even after obtaining bail, said the Madras High Court, adding that it would issue directions to the State Legal Services Authority to work in coordination with prisons department to prevent this.

Taking note of a DT Next news report on the plight of an undertrial woman prisoner in Vellore central prison, who was awaiting release for more than 300 days due to her inability to furnish bail bond money or surety, a division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice M Jothiraman had directed the Tamil Nadu government to file a report regarding the number of prisoners languishing in prison even after being granted bail.

When the advocate appearing for the State government submitted that the woman was released on bail due to efforts taken by the prison authorities, the bench appreciated the officials for initiating action in this regard.

The bench then observed that the situation was brought about by the lack of coordination between principal district judges, legal services authority and prison authorities.

To address this, the court would issue directions to the State Legal Services Authority to effectively coordinate with prison authorities to prevent the detainees from languishing in prison even after being granted with bail, the bench added.

Justice Subramaniam cited the Supreme Court judgment that directed the legal services authority to assist the prisoners who obtain bail but are unable to execute the bail bond within seven days.