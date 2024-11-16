2 days after DT Next report, woman prisoner out on bail

CHENNAI: At 7.20 pm on Friday, a 41-year-old life convict walked out of the Special Prison for Women in Vellore more than 300 days after she secured bail but remained behind the high walls of the prison as she could not meet the bond conditions.

Radha (name changed) secured bail on December 20, 2023, but remained a jailbird as she was not able to meet the bond conditions – Rs 25,000 in bond and two sureties, including one of a blood relative. Since her family members disowned her, she stood no chance of leaving the prison.

Following a report on November 13 in this newspaper, titled '300 Days and Counting: No Family Surety, Bail Money, Woman Languishes in Jail', DGP of Prisons and Correctional Service Maheshwar Dayal took the initiative to extend departmental support to the woman prisoner. He deputed a social welfare officer to help the woman meet the bail condition and step out of the prison.

Following this, the prison authorities reached out to the family members of the convict and ensured that her brother Sivamani stood surety for her. The prison department paid Rs 25,000 from the scheme to extend financial assistance to poor prisoners to secure bail.