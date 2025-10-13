DT Next Explains: How to stay safe during lightning strikes, and why 'shelter' is your best defence

CHENNAI: Did you know lightning kills more people in India each year than any other natural disaster? As thunderstorms intensify with the monsoon, the recent death of a 20-year-old who was standing and speaking on his phone during a lightning strike on a terrace in Chennai's Padi Kuppam has brought the 'silent killer' back into focus.

While many assume lightning strikes are rare or random, data shows otherwise: nearly 1,500 to 2,000 people die in India every year due to lightning.

At its core, lightning is a powerful electrostatic discharge between a cloud and the ground, with a single bolt carrying over 100 million volts of electricity — potent enough to kill. “Lightning is nothing but the positive energy from the clouds trying to connect with the negative energy of the earth. It seeks the shortest possible path,” explains K Srikanth, a Chennai-based weather blogger who runs the popular Chennai Rains (COMK) handle on social media platform X.

Although lightning strikes may appear unpredictable, the weather expert emphasises that following few basic safety measures can drastically reduce the risk of injury or death.

Do’s:

Seek Shelter: The first and most important rule during a lightning strike is to find safe shelter immediately. The safest place is inside a fully enclosed building.

Follow the 30-30 Rule: To gauge the danger during thunderstorms, Srikanth suggests using the 30-30 rule. “If the time between seeing a lightning flash and hearing thunder is 30 seconds or less, the lightning is close enough to pose a danger. Seek shelter immediately and remain indoors for at least 30 minutes after the last clap of thunder,” he warns.

Stay Inside Your Vehicle: If caught in a car during a thunderstorm, remain inside and avoid touching any metal surfaces.

Indoor Measures: Once inside, stay away from electrical appliances and wired connections like landline phones. While studies note that using mobile phones is generally safe, it is better to avoid them during storms, as most phones and their cases contain metal.

Outdoor Measures: If caught in an open area with no shelter nearby, crouch on the balls of your feet, minimising contact with the ground. Stay in a kneeling position rather than lying flat, and maintain a safe distance from others.

Don’ts:

Do Not Stand Under Trees: Trees can be struck by lightning, putting anyone underneath at risk.

Avoid Open Fields and Elevated Areas: Do not make yourself the tallest object around. Avoid hilltops, open fields, and other high ground.

Stay Away from Water Bodies: Water is a conductor of electricity. Move away from ponds, lakes, rivers, and the sea immediately.

Do Not Lie Flat on the Ground: Lying flat increases contact with the ground, allowing current to pass through more of your body.

Avoid Metal Objects: Stay away from metal fences, power lines, and railway tracks. Do not carry umbrellas with metal tips or hold metal objects like golf clubs or fishing rods during thunderstorms.

Lightning can strike several kilometres away from the cloud where it originates, making early awareness and quick action crucial. “Lightning is a silent killer. Since light travels faster than sound, you often can’t hear or anticipate a strike in time. Taking precautions as soon as the rainy season begins is essential,” Srikanth adds.