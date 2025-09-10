DT Next Campus: Ramakrishna Mission hosts Alumni Day 2025

CHENNAI: The Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Schools’ Alumni Association hosted its Grand Alumni Day 2025 at Infosys Hall, Ramakrishna Mission Matriculation Higher Secondary School at T Nagar, Chennai. The event brought together alumni, teachers, and well-wishers in a spirit of gratitude, recognition, and joyous reunion.

The event was graced by Dr Nalli Kuppuswamy Chetti, Patron of the Alumni Association, and Swami Padmasthanandaji, Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama, as guests of honour. The Association conferred the distinguished alumni awards on three eminent achievers in recognition of their outstanding professional accomplishments and exemplary contributions to society.

The honourees included former India cricketer TA Sekar, Air Vice Marshal PS Rajagopal, AVSM, a 95-year-old decorated veteran of the Indian Air Force, and Seshadri Sukumaran. An internationally acclaimed photographer and Kalaimamani awardee.