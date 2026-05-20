DT Next Campus | Applications open for vivo Punjab Vidya Setu Scholarship Programme 2026; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The programme, a CSR initiative by Vigour Mobile India Pvt Ltd, offers financial support to UG students from EWS category across Punjab/Chandigarh. The program aims to foster academic excellence and provide equal educational opportunities
Eligibility: Open to residents of Punjab/Chandigarh (with domicile or eligibility from Punjab/Chandigarh) who are enrolled in full-time UG programmes (general or professional) at government or government-aided colleges, irrespective of the year of study
Applicants must have secured a minimum of 70% marks (or an equivalent CGPA) in Class 12 board exams. The annual parental income must not exceed Rs 8 lakh
Preference will be given to:
Girl students, PwD, children of single parents, orphans and first-generation college graduates
Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive scholarships as mentioned below.
General Graduation: Rs 30,000
Professional Graduation: Rs 60,000
Last Date to Apply: June 8
Application mode: Online applications only
Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/VPVSSP1