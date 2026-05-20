DT Next Campus | Applications open for CBPS Research Fellowship 2026-27; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: CBPS Research Fellowship 2026-27 is being offered by the Centre for Budget and Policy Studies (CBPS) to UG students. It aims to help scholars enhance their research skills in areas such as education, gender, governance, health and nutrition, public finance, livelihoods, and social security
Eligibility: Open to students, who have completed a Bachelor’s degree or are in their final year of UG degree course
Prizes & Rewards: A monthly stipend of Rs 25,000 with other benefits
Last Date to Apply: May 31