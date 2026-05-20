Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for CBPS Research Fellowship 2026-27; here is how you can apply

It aims to help scholars enhance their research skills in areas such as education, gender, governance, health and nutrition, public finance, livelihoods, and social security
Representative Image
Representative ImagePexels
Updated on

CHENNAI: CBPS Research Fellowship 2026-27 is being offered by the Centre for Budget and Policy Studies (CBPS) to UG students. It aims to help scholars enhance their research skills in areas such as education, gender, governance, health and nutrition, public finance, livelihoods, and social security

Eligibility: Open to students, who have completed a Bachelor’s degree or are in their final year of UG degree course

Prizes & Rewards: A monthly stipend of Rs 25,000 with other benefits

Last Date to Apply: May 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/CBPS1

Applications open
CBPS Research Fellowship
Centre for Budget and Policy Studies

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in