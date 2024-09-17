Drunken youths cause ruckus at Karur bakery, assault public; residents seek their arrest

TIRUCHY: Karur residents on Monday staged a protest demanding the arrest of a group of youth who under the influence of alcohol ransacked a bakery and assaulted the public who prevented them.

It is said that a group of youth from Veppankudi who came to Kaniyalampatti on September 8 night under the influence of alcohol picked up a quarrel with the workers in a bakery.

Suddenly, they ransacked the shop before running onto the road and attacking the public. who were passing by injuring three persons severely, who were rescued by the people and rushed to the hospital. The youths complained about a gang of 10 youths.

In such a backdrop, on Monday the residents from Kaniyalampatti, Udayanpatti, Tharagampatti, Sundukulipatti and Mayilampatti staged a protest condemning the police for arresting only three youths and sparing the seven others.

The residents also downed shutters and went by a procession and attempted to besiege the Kadavur tahsildar’s office. The police headed by the Kulithalai DSP Senthil Kumar prevented their entry into the office and held talks with the agitating residents.

Subsequently, they submitted a petition to the tahsildar and demanded immediate action and warned of further protest if action was not initiated.