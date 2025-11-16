Drunk youth beats father to death in Thanjavur

CHENNAI: Thanjavur police arrested a person for murdering his father under the influence of alcohol on Saturday.

Selvam (70), a retired TNSTC driver from Nachiyar Koil near Kumbakonam, is involved in agricultural activities, and his son Venkatesan (32) has been supporting him in the farming work.

According to police, Venkatesan is a habitual drunkard and frequently creates disturbances involving quarrelling with his father due to alcohol consumption.

On Friday night, Venkatesan came home drunk and had a quarrel with his father, Selvam. He suddenly took a chair and attacked his father on the head. As a result, Selvam sustained severe head injuries.

Subsequently, Venkatesan took Selvam to the Kudavasal Government Hospital, where the doctors treated him and administered stitches to his head and discharged him.

However, after returning home, Venkatesan continued to pick up a quarrel and attacked him again. Under the impact, Selvam died on the spot. On seeing this, the neighbours passed on the information to the police.

The police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body of Selvam and sent it to Kumbakonam Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. The police also registered a case against Venkatesan and arrested him.