Drunk man sexually harasses young woman on board Okha Vivek Express train, held at Dindigul railway station

CHENNAI: The Dindigul railway police arrested a man for allegedly sexually harassing a 26-year-old woman on the Okha Vivek Express train on Monday.

The young woman, who lives in Erode, had visiting Thoothukudi and was returning home on Monday. She boarded an unreserved compartment of the Okha Express where Sathish Kumar, a worker from Aruppukkottai in Virudhunagar district, was also there. He was travelling to Coimbatore.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Sathish Kumar, who was heavily inebriated, sat next to the young woman, and when the train was approaching Kodaikanal Road railway station, he allegedly sexually harassed her.

The woman immediately raised an alarm and with the help of fellow passengers, reported the incident by calling the railway helpline number '139', which was displayed in the train coaches.

Upon receiving the information, the Dindigul Railway Police arrested Sathish Kumar when the Okha Vivek Express arrived at the Dindigul Railway Station.