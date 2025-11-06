Drunk man hanging from scaffolding rescued in Kumaran Nagar

CHENNAI: The police are probing the incidents that led to a drunk man who was found hanging from the metal scaffolding outside an under-construction building in Kumaran Nagar during the early hours of Wednesday. The probe is under way to ascertain if the man was a robber.

Police sources said that residents of a building heard screams and found a man on the terrace. When the residents tried to round him up, he jumped across terraces and reached an under-construction building. While climbing down the metal scaffold, he slipped from the first floor and got stuck.

Based on an alert, the police, along with personnel from the fire and rescue services, reached the scene and rescued him. The police have identified the man as a resident of KK Nagar. He was taken to the hospital for further treatment.