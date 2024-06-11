Drug prevalence is a social order problem; pay special attention: CM Stalin instructs collectors

CHENNAI: Flagging the issue of drug menace in the society, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday instructed the collectors of all districts to pay special attention and launch a massive movement to eradicate the prevalence of drugs.

Speaking at the review meeting of district collectors at the state secretariat, Stalin said, “We have controlled the prevalence of drugs in the state to a great extent. But it is not enough. Prevalence of drugs is not just a law and order problem, it is also a problem related to social order. Hence, drug prevalence must be completely eradicated in Tamil Nadu. We must start a massive movement towards this effect.”

Advising the district collectors and police superintendents to coordinate with officials of health and municipal administration to undertake all activities to eradicate drugs in their respective districts, the CM said that the collector must pay intense attention to areas identified as prone to drug prevalence and ensure that the area is drug free.

Describing the next two years as a very crucial period for the development and progress of Tamil Nadu, the CM said that they have the duty to implement public welfare schemes with renewed vigour. “To deliver good governance, it is very very essential for us to maintain law and order, execute social welfare schemes, develop infrastructure, create jobs and ensure uninterrupted delivery of government services to the people. These are the definitions of good governance. We are delivering such good governance,” Stalin added.

Address Patta problems

Referring to the conduct of Makkaludam Muthalvar program for a month from July 15 in rural areas and other schemes like Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril and Neengal Nalama in the coming days, the CM said that it has been brought to the notice of the people that they face some problems in availing pattas and hence all district collectors must pay special attention to it.

Advising the district collectors to also especially focus and expedite the works of the Kalaignarin Kanauv Illam Thittam of building one lakh houses, Stalin said that the collectors must engage actively in the implementation of the Kalloori Kanavu and Uyarvakku Padi schemes aimed at augmenting higher education enrolment ratio in addition to the CM’s breakfast Scheme and Naan Puthalvan schemes.

Complete works before monsoon

The Chief Minister also exhorted the district collectors to ensure the completion of works under execution in their districts without delay owing to the onset of southwest and northeast monsoons that could deter work execution. States sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, state chief secretary Shiv Das Meena and other officials of the state government also took part in the meeting.