Tamil Nadu CM Stalin applauds officials, announces welfare schemes at District Collectors' meeting.

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his gratitude to government officials and district collectors for their significant role in implementing various programs on Tuesday while speaking at the District Collectors' meeting.

Addressing the officials present, the CM commended them for handling the recent election process effectively. He also appreciated them for their proactive measures to address water scarcity and power shortages during the summer season.

He also thanked the District Collectors for implementing and monitoring various government schemes since 2021 and urged them to continue their focus on upcoming projects and address the concerns of the people.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of focusing on public welfare and outlined key areas for improvement, including maintaining law and order, enhancing social welfare programs, improving infrastructure, and ensuring easy access to government services.

The CM also went on to underscore the government's commitment to eradicating drug trafficking in Tamil Nadu and called for concerted efforts from District Collectors, Superintendents of Police, and other officials to tackle this issue effectively.

Welfare initiatives announced

During the meet, the Chief Minister urged the officials to monitor the effective implementation of the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme in government-aided schools in rural areas. He also outlined plans to introduce new initiatives, including the Tamizh Pudhalvan scheme, aimed at providing financial assistance to male students from state government schools.

CM Stalin announced the launch of the 'Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ scheme and urged District Collectors to address issues related to public services. He underlined the importance of addressing issues in the revenue department, such as the process for obtaining certificates, and so on.

Schemes like 'Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril', and 'Neengal Nalama' for enhancing community well-being were also announced today.