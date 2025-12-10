Drug party busted in Kanniyakumari; couple among 8 arrested

MADURAI: The police busted a ganja party and arrested eight persons, including a woman, in Kanniyakumari on Tuesday night.

Kanniyakumari Superintendent of Police R Stalin received a tip-off that a group was hosting a drug party in a remote resort near Anjugramam. Acting on the tip-off, the police busted the party and seized five morphine tablets, 250 mg of cocaine, 1,100 mg of methamphetamine (crystal), 6,300 mg of ganja oil, 25 grams of ganja, 600 mg of MDMA and three LSD stamps.

Among those arrested, two are from Bengaluru, one from Kerala, one from Goa, and the rest are from Kulasekharam. The arrested were identified as K Gokula Krishnan (34) of Kaithapuram, Kulasekharam, his wife Soumi (33), S Vithun (30) of Kovalam post, Alappuzha, Kerala, S Govindha Krishna of Kulasekharam, C Jeyaraj Singh Gowda of Siyovan, Goa, A Syath Bharson (36) of Samana Garden, Bengaluru, V Vavans Pal (36) of Anugraha Layout, Bengaluru and S Raju (64) of Marungoor, Anjugramam, sources said on Wednesday.

Investigations revealed that Gokula Krishnan had posted a message on Instagram a few days ago about throwing a birthday party for his daughter at the resort and invited his guests and friends. As his daughter’s birthday fell on December 8, he had booked accommodation at the resort after charging Rs 1,500 per head, the probe revealed.

Anjugramam police have registered a case under Sections 8 (c ) r/w 20(b), (ii) (A), 29 (I) and 22 (b) of the NDPS Act. The arrested were remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday night, sources said.