Drug dealer claims he never met Tamil YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar: Police

CHENNAI: In a surprising twist, drug dealer Balamurugan, during a police interrogation on May 28, allegedly revealed that he had never met controversial whistleblower and YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar in person. Balamurugan's revelation came while he was in police custody in Palanichettipatti, where he was being questioned in connection with a marijuana trafficking case linked to Shankar.

The Coimbatore district cyber crime police had earlier registered a case against Shankar for allegedly making derogatory remarks about female police officers and other officials on social media. They arrested Shankar on May 4 in Palanichettipatti, near Theni. During a search of the lodge room where Shankar was staying and of the car he arrived in, police found 409 grams of marijuana, which they seized.

Following this discovery, cases were filed against Shankar, his assistant Ramprabhu from Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district, and his driver Rajarathinam from Nungambakkam in Chennai. All three were arrested in connection with this case.

Subsequently, Mahendran from Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district was arrested for selling marijuana to them. Further investigation revealed that the marijuana had been supplied to Mahendran by Balamurugan (32) from Kidathirukai area in Ramanathapuram district.

In the meantime, Balamurugan, who was already in jail for another case in Pudukkottai, was also arrested in this case. The Madurai Special Court for Narcotic Drug Trafficking Prevention Cases ordered that he be taken into police custody for one day for questioning by the Palanichettipatti police.

According to Daily Thanthi reports, Inspector Udhayakumar and his team brought Balamurugan to Palanichettipatti for interrogation on May 28. During the questioning, Balamurugan reportedly stated, "I have never met 'Savukku' Shankar in person. I have only heard his speeches on social media. I supplied marijuana to Mahendran, who claimed he was buying it for Ramprabhu. I frequently travel to Andhra Pradesh and have been smuggling marijuana from there for sale." This statement was confirmed by police sources.